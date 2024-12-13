New consumer complaints platform will let you file cases, attend hearings online
Summary
- With more than 500,000 consumer complaints filed every year across India’s consumer forums, the new platform aims to ensure complaints are resolved quickly and with minimal hassle.
New Delhi: The department of consumer affairs is preparing to launch a “future-ready" platform to redressing consumer grievances through a new e-Jagriti app and an updated portal, which is expected to streamline the resolution of complaints, two people aware of the matter said.