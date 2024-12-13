New consumer complaints platform will let you file cases, attend hearings online

New Delhi: The department of consumer affairs is preparing to launch a “future-ready" platform to redressing consumer grievances through a new e-Jagriti app and an updated portal, which is expected to streamline the resolution of complaints, two people aware of the matter said.

The new system looks to take into account changes in consumer behaviour resulting from, among other things, the launch of quick deliveries across segments, from groceries and medicines to cosmetics and fashion, they added.

The platform aims to offer a seamless and user-friendly experience, allowing consumers to file complaints, track their status, and even appear for hearings through the app or portal, the first person said.

The new app and portal will be launched on National Consumer Day on 24 December. Features will include instant case-status updates, integrated document uploads, and a simplified complaint submission process through mobile devices, this person added.

Queries emailed to the ministry of consumer affairs remained unanswered.

Cutting red tape

More than 500,000 consumer complaints are filed every year across India’s consumer forums. The new platform aims to ensure complaints are resolved quickly and with minimal hassle.

“Currently we have the e-Jagriti portal, but it has certain shortcomings. To address these and fast-track the redressal of consumer complaints, we are launching a dedicated app and revamping the portal as well," the second person cited above said.

Once launched, consumers will be able to file cases directly through the app and receive real-time updates on their complaints, eliminating the need to submit physical copies of documents in consumer courts. Complainants will be able to submit all required documents via the app, this person added.

The registrar will approve cases online, and if there are any issues with the submitted documents, they will be flagged through the app or the new portal. These features are not available on the current portal.

Manish K Shubhay, partner at The Precept Law Offices, said, “The revamped mechanism through the e-Jagriti app is set to benefit millions of consumers annually, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas. By reducing the need for physical appearances and eliminating bureaucratic obstacles, it paves the way for faster and more accessible justice. This initiative represents a transformative step towards ensuring justice in the digital age."

The new platform will also include a dashboard for judges at consumer courts, which will give them access to all documents related to a particular case, removing the need to sift through piles of papers.

There will be a separate module for lawyers to monitor each case through the app. Consumers will also have access to counter-affidavits through the app or portal. If necessary, notices will also be served via the platform.

Huge backlog

On 2 February the ministry of consumer affairs said in response to a query in the Lok Sabha that as of 30 January, 5,43,592 consumer cases were pending in consumer commissions across the country. It said, however, that the number of pending cases has been declining steadily over the past three years. There were 5,60,700 pending cases in 2021, 5,54,809 in 2022, and 5,43,359 in 2023, the ministry said.

On 7 August, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, minister of state for food and consumer affairs BL Verma said 2,44,813 cases related to real estate have been filed in consumer courts at the national, state and district levels. Of these, 1,94,555 cases had been disposed of, while 50,258 cases remained pending as of 31 July.

