Consumer confidence continues to rise: RBI

The current situation index improved to 77.3 in July from 75.9 in the previous round. According to the survey, consumers expressed optimism about the outlook of the economic situation and spending over the next year but was partially countervailed by some weakness in expectations on employment, household income and price levels in relation to the May 2022 round. Consequently, the future expectations index (FEI) recorded a marginal improvement to 113.3 from 113. “A majority of the households reported a rise in their current spending and anticipated that the trend will continue for the year ahead," it added.