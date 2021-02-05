Consumer confidence showing signs of improvement: Survey

MUMBAI : Consumer confidence showed signs of improvement in February even as households and companies perceived that the current economic situation was significantly worse when compared to a year ago, according to a Reserve Bank of India ( RBI) survey released on Friday.

Although consumer confidence for February remained low at 55.5 points, it rose from November’s low of 52.3 points. It further showed improvement for the year, scoring 117.1 points, up from 115.9 points in November 2020, reflecting optimism.

An index value below 100 represents pessimism, while above 100 signals optimism. The survey was based on responses from 5,351 households across 13 major cities.

"Though the current situation index (CSI) continued to improve from its all-time low registered in September 2020, weak sentiments emanated from downbeat perception on the major parameters, viz., general economic situation, employment scenario, price levels and household incomes, when compared to a year ago," the survey said.

Going forward however, consumers expect improvement in general economic situation and employment conditions during the next one year.

"Overall spending remains in positive territory on the back of buoyant essential spending; over 70% of respondents expect non-essential spending to remain similar or decline over the next one year," the survey added.

After reaching the historical low in May 2020 round around the peak of Covid-19 related lockdown and restrictions, the future expectations index (FEI) increased for four successive quarters and stood at 117.1 in January 2021.

"Consumer confidence and business expectations is likely to remain upbeat. Rural demand is likely to be resilient on good prospects of agriculture while urban demand and demand for contact intensive services is expected to strengthen with fall in covid-19 cases and mass-vaccination drive," said Care Ratings in a note.

Among key parameters, perceptions around employment, income and spending showed improvement for the year ahead.

Stressing that economic growth will only move upwards, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday pegged the GDP growth rate for the next financial year at 10.5%, though a tad lower than the government's projection of 11%.

