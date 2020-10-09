Consumer confidence tumbles, future expectation index climbs: RBI

Rajat Wahi, partner, Deloitte India, said there’s expectation of an uptick this festival season among his retail clients even though there’s “cautious optimism" in that uptick. “The reasons for the uptick are around slowly improving economic recovery and optimism around that, opening up of retail (malls, outlets and high streets), fine dining and quick service restaurants, the opening up of cinemas later this month, all of which will help revive these sectors. Besides, people will be looking forward to celebration of festivals, even if virtually, as there has been so little to celebrate for the last 6 months. There’s increased savings in households because of no travel, socialising or other expenses that impact savings," Wahi said.