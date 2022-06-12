Consumer court directs insurance firm to pay mediclaim of 40,000 to patient

According to the daily, the insurance company said, "The complainant should have lodged a complaint with the firm if the claim had been repudiated. On receipt of a request for cashless payment on September 10, 2018, permission to pay the hospital up to ₹40,000 was granted through a mail dated September 12, 2018. After the final bill of ₹1,28,546 was received, ₹85,918 was sanctioned. However, due to an inadvertent error, the total amount sanctioned ₹1,25,918 could not be communicated to the hospital, due to which it charged the difference from the complainant".