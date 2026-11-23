The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Apple India Private Limited and its seller, which allegedly refused to repair an under-warranty iPhone 14, to pay compensation of ₹5,500 to the complainant, as well as repair the defective iPhone free of cost, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

The complainant, M/S Om Photo Frame, a business based in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, filed the complaint against Apple India, an Apple-authorised service provider in Panipat, and one of its employees, Sanjay.

iPhone 14 develops display defect just three days after purchase According to the complaint, the iPhone 14 was purchased on February 19, 2023. However, a defect in the display was detected just three days after the purchase. The complainant took the phone to an authorised service centre for repair. It was examined by AppleCare and replaced with a new device on February 22, 2023.

Nine months later, on November 14, 2023, the user again detected a problem with the phone's speaker and noticed that the phone was overheating.

He then visited an Apple-authorised service centre, where he was initially assured that the handset was covered under warranty and would be repaired within a week. However, on November 21, he was informed that the phone would be sent to Bengaluru for further inspection. A few days later, a service centre representative allegedly told him that the microphone mesh was damaged and that he would have to pay ₹79,000 to get it repaired, the TOI report stated.

The consumer approached AppleCare services several times, seeking a solution. Apple India told the commission that its service centre had found physical damage to the microphone mesh near the phone's bottom speaker. The company argued that its one-year warranty did not cover accidental or physical damage and offered to repair the handset for ₹42,900. It also claimed that the consumer had declined the repair offer.

Meanwhile, the authorised service provider maintained that Apple was responsible for warranty-related matters. The retailer, on the other hand, argued that it had sold the iPhone in proper working condition and was not responsible for the subsequent repair dispute.

Consumer commission orders Apple to repair iPhone free of cost After reviewing the service records, messages and other documents, the commission found that the handset had developed defects, including a speaker that had stopped working.

The commission also pointed out that the respondents had failed to submit a report from an expert technician to establish that the phone's problems were not caused by a manufacturing defect. It further observed that there was no admission from the consumer that he had mishandled the device. The respondents had also failed to provide evidence that the damage resulted from his negligence.