The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Apple India Private Limited and its seller, which allegedly refused to repair an under-warranty iPhone 14, to pay compensation of ₹5,500 to the complainant, as well as repair the defective iPhone free of cost, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

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The complainant, M/S Om Photo Frame, a business based in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, filed the complaint against Apple India, an Apple-authorised service provider in Panipat, and one of its employees, Sanjay.

iPhone 14 develops display defect just three days after purchase According to the complaint, the iPhone 14 was purchased on February 19, 2023. However, a defect in the display was detected just three days after the purchase. The complainant took the phone to an authorised service centre for repair. It was examined by AppleCare and replaced with a new device on February 22, 2023.

Nine months later, on November 14, 2023, the user again detected a problem with the phone's speaker and noticed that the phone was overheating.

He then visited an Apple-authorised service centre, where he was initially assured that the handset was covered under warranty and would be repaired within a week. However, on November 21, he was informed that the phone would be sent to Bengaluru for further inspection. A few days later, a service centre representative allegedly told him that the microphone mesh was damaged and that he would have to pay ₹79,000 to get it repaired, the TOI report stated.

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The consumer approached AppleCare services several times, seeking a solution. Apple India told the commission that its service centre had found physical damage to the microphone mesh near the phone's bottom speaker. The company argued that its one-year warranty did not cover accidental or physical damage and offered to repair the handset for ₹42,900. It also claimed that the consumer had declined the repair offer.

Meanwhile, the authorised service provider maintained that Apple was responsible for warranty-related matters. The retailer, on the other hand, argued that it had sold the iPhone in proper working condition and was not responsible for the subsequent repair dispute.

Consumer commission orders Apple to repair iPhone free of cost After reviewing the service records, messages and other documents, the commission found that the handset had developed defects, including a speaker that had stopped working.

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The commission also pointed out that the respondents had failed to submit a report from an expert technician to establish that the phone's problems were not caused by a manufacturing defect. It further observed that there was no admission from the consumer that he had mishandled the device. The respondents had also failed to provide evidence that the damage resulted from his negligence.

Finding Apple India guilty of deficiency in service, the commission directed the company to repair the iPhone free of cost within 45 days of the order. It also ordered Apple to pay ₹5,500 to the consumer towards compensation and litigation expenses.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.