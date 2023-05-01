Consumer court orders Byju's, SRK to refund and compensate IAS aspirant; Here's why2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The Indore District Consumer Court directed both the local manager of Byju's and actor Shah Rukh Khan to jointly or separately pay the refund amount to Priyanka Dixit.
A woman filed a complaint in a district consumer court in Madhya Pradesh accusing Byju's manager and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan of ‘fraudulent behaviour’ and ‘unfair trade practices’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×