A woman filed a complaint in a district consumer court in Madhya Pradesh accusing Byju 's manager and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan of ‘fraudulent behaviour’ and ‘unfair trade practices’.

As a result, the court has ordered them to return the fees and pay compensation.

Priyanka Dikshit, a resident of Indore, filed a complaint alleging that she paid ₹1.8 lakh in fees to enrol in Byju's coaching for IAS preparation in 2021, but did not receive any coaching facility.

As a result of her complaint, action was taken against Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan by a district consumer court, which ordered them to return the fees and pay compensation.

The complainant alleged that despite being promised a refund, the fee was not returned. She also claimed that she was lured into enrolling in the coaching course through false and misleading online advertisements on behalf of Byju's competitors.

In her complaint, Priyanka Dikshit named Shah Rukh Khan as one of the accused, alleging that she was influenced by an advertisement published on January 13, 2021, and subsequently enrolled in Byju's coaching program to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission's civic exams.

The Indore District Consumer Court ruled on Wednesday that the complainant should receive a refund of the amount she had paid.

“ ₹1.08 lakh in fees deposited by complainant Priyanka Dixit at the time of admission in 2021 must be returned along with 12 per cent annual interest, while ₹5,000 must be given to her as litigation cost and ₹50,000 as compensation for financial and mental agony," the court stated in its order.

The Indore District Consumer Court directed both the local manager of Byju's and actor Shah Rukh Khan to jointly or separately pay the refund amount to Priyanka Dixit.

As per a report by IANS, the order noted, “Since the respondents (Byju’s manager and actor Shah Rukh Khan) remained absent even after notices in the case were served and no reply was submitted on their behalf, unilateral action was taken against them."

According to Suresh Kanga, the lawyer representing Priyanka Dixit, the Indore District Consumer Court has given a 30-day deadline to Byju’s Indore-based manager and actor Shah Rukh Khan to comply with the order and refund the amount to Dixit.