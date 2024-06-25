Consumer courts pick up the pace after having their holidays cancelled
SummarySince July 2020, national and state consumer forums have resolved more cases than have been filed, making inroads into their huge backlog of disputes, according to data available exclusively with Mint. Heads of state commissions taking leave had become a very common practice, an official said.
New Delhi: National and state consumer forums have resolved more cases than have been filed since the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) was set up almost four years ago, making inroads into the huge backlog of pending disputes.