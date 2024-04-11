Consumer courts to start hearing cases online from 15 April
Mint reported on 28 January that the CCPA was preparing to roll out e-court services in all 35 state consumer dispute redressal commissions and 10 benches of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
New Delhi: The consumer affairs ministry has directed all consumer courts to start hearing cases online from 15 April. The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has released standard operating procedures (SoPs) for these hearings. The NCDRC is the apex appellate body of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which reports to the ministry.