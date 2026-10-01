As India's new fee on UPI merchant transactions kicks in on Oct 15, the government is preparing to ensure the cost does not unfairly land on consumers. The Department of Consumer Affairs is strengthening the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) to handle complaints under the new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework and clarify which UPI payments must remain free, two government officials said.
Consumer dept preps guardrails as UPI fee set to kick in
SummaryThe department, the custodian of consumer rights, will support the finance ministry in resolving complaints and grievances received through the consumer helpline.
As India's new fee on UPI merchant transactions kicks in on Oct 15, the government is preparing to ensure the cost does not unfairly land on consumers. The Department of Consumer Affairs is strengthening the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) to handle complaints under the new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework and clarify which UPI payments must remain free, two government officials said.
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Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.