Consumer durable products to get costlier ahead as rupee plays spoilsport

In their weekly commodity report for May 9 to May 13, ICICI Direct in their research note said, "We expect the rupee to depreciate further amid risk aversion in the global markets and strong dollar. Further, investors fear that monetary tightening across globe may prompt foreign investors to pump out liquidity from emerging markets. Additionally, the market will remain vigilant ahead of inflation data from US and India to get clues on how aggressive the central banks will be in tightening policy. As long as the US$INR sustains above 76.50 level it can slip further till 77.80/78.00."