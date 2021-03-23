A clutch of consumer durable companies is all set to woo buyers as early summer season kicks in. Firms such as Havells India, Voltas, LG India, Crompton Greaves and Symphony have started launching new advertising campaigns to pitch variants of existing and new products such as air conditioners, coolers, air purifiers and refrigerators.

Media buyers estimate that the consumer durable category, which witnessed no sales during summer season last year due to lockdown, is expected to spend heavily on promotions across media platforms with spends touching as high as ₹500 crore between March and June.

While established companies like Samsung or LG Electronics are shifting ad budgets to digital media investing more on performance marketing; relatively new players like Voltas Beko are expected to spend more on television and print for brand building associating with high reach and impact properties.

“In market consumers (those who are looking to buy products) will be targeted through print campaigns as they provide more real estate to talk about products in detail with a call to action. There will also be investments on performance marketing (search) on digital platforms as its data backed marketing help companies understand where the consumer is on his/her consumption journey." Said Mansi Datta, chief client office and head – North & East, Wavemaker India.

The second wave of coronavirus, extended work from home routine and a longer summer season will further aid sales this season. The pandemic has also brought forward the theme of health and wellness which will be picked by consumer durables category as well.

“Most firms will position their advertising around offering better health either through germ free, freshness, air purification or protective proposition either by product innovation or marketing promotions," said Datta.

Havells India Ltd, for instance, recently launched air purifying ceiling fan targeted to promote a healthy lifestyle. It has also launched a new air conditioner (AC) offering similar benefits.

“With multiple brands vying consumer attention there is high degree of clutter in the market. We will have a robust advertising season this summer across all media platforms. We will invest heavily in performance driven marketing to gather maximum output," said Amit Tiwari, vice-president, marketing, Havells India Limited.

Voltas India is also focusing on the health proposition with air conditioner and cooler stressing the air purification function. With 20 to 25% of its advertising spends on digital, Voltas is running campaigns for air conditioners and coolers. It is confident that with early onset of summers and hybrid working routine will to fuel the demand for cooling products and functional home appliances.

“We were back to pre-covid numbers during the festival season, and we will continue with this positive momentum in this summer of FY22 and beyond. Our room AC business, recorded a growth of 46% over the corresponding quarter (non-covid period) of the previous year. We expect this momentum to continue in the next few quarters," said Voltas India spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said that it will push its smart fan range while building the air cooler franchise for the first time during this summer season. The company has increased its digital marketing budgets from 10% in FY 2019-20 to 15-20% for this year. Advertising on e-commerce platforms will also provide a fillip to the overall digital medium.

“Our first ever TVC on Air coolers “Jaldi Cooling" will be promoted across regular channels with focus on select markets, fans will be our bigger campaign where we will be leveraging IPL. Another important campaign for us at the moment is for the Crompton highspeed fans in Tamil Nadu which is celebrating over 20 years of being a stronghold in the state" said Rohit Malkani, vice- president, marketing, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

