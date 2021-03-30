Consumer electronics and appliances makers are set to increase their production by 5% to 8% in fiscal 2022, after witnessing a contraction in demand in the current fiscal, according to a report by Care Ratings released on Tuesday.

“In FY2022, production is expected to grow in the range of 5% to 8%. Work-from-home culture is expected to aid the growth in demand for goods that enhance personal convenience at home. Also, rural demand could outgrow demand from urban markets on the back of rising rural incomes and government initiatives taken in relation to rural electrification," Care Ratings said in a note on the durables sector.

The first half of the current fiscal saw demand for consumer electronics such as laptops, and personal computers and consumer appliances, such as washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners, suffer on account of restricted mobility and supply shortages.

The sector witnessed sharp contraction in demand in Q1FY21. However, with subsequent stages of unlock in the country, consumer demand has been improving on a quarterly basis in the current financial year.

Estimates by Care suggest that net sales of companies in the consumer electronics and appliances sector grew by 23.5% year-on-year in the third quarter of FY21 to over Rs14,000 crore from Rs11,500 crore during the same period last year. However, this is after net sales dropped 54% in the first quarter.

“Further, the net sales of players in this industry improved on a yearly basis from a decline of 54.7% in Q1FY21 to a growth of 23.5% in Q3FY21. This growth was primarily driven by pent-up demand and festive season in Q3FY21 in particular aided the growth," it said.

Meanwhile, Care reported an improvement in demand in the second and third quarter—backed by pent-up demand and further helped by festivities. This momentum is expected to continue in Q4FY21, according to the note.

The ratings agency said consumer appliances makers could report double-digit growth in sales in the upcoming summer season, especially for cooling products such as air-conditioners, refrigerators, air coolers and air purifiers. However, it is to be noted that the recent spike in covid-19 cases might hamper consumer demand, it added.

