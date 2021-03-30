Consumer electronics, appliances' production to grow 5% to 8% in FY22: Report

“In FY2022, production is expected to grow in the range of 5% to 8%. Work-from-home culture is expected to aid the growth in demand for goods that enhance personal convenience at home. Also, rural demand could outgrow demand from urban markets on the back of rising rural incomes and government initiatives taken in relation to rural electrification," Care Ratings said in a note on the durables sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}