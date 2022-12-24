Consumer empowerment is going to be paramount feature of developed India: Goyal

He added that in the last few years, over 1500 redundant laws have been removed from the statute, about 39,000 compliances have been simplified, and a number of minor offences have been decriminalised
New Delhi: Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday emphasised that consumer empowerment is going to be a paramount feature of a developed India and called for keeping consumers at the centre of all the initiatives. He was addressing at the event held to celebrate National Consumers Day in New Delhi.
The Union Minister applauded the Consumer Affairs Department for launching various initiatives and for their outstanding achievements. He also appreciated the consumer commissions across the country for their focused effort on the speedy disposal of cases.
Goyal noted that those approaching helplines for complaints are largely from small companies, are devoid of technical knowledge and can’t afford assistance and reaffirmed the need for speedy disposal of cases.
He stressed that it is therefore incumbent on all of us to put in the extra effort with a very sensitive approach to help them navigate through various processes and deliver justice in a timebound manner.
Referring to the theme of today, i.e. “Effective disposal of cases in consumer commissions" the minister said it resonates with the approach of the government, which is based on ensuring speedy justice not only to consumers who have complained but to the nation at large.
Goyal highlighted that the initiatives undertaken by the Consumer Affairs Department resonate with the three significant themes that have been articulated by PM Modi— “Convergence, Capacity Building and Climate Change".
On convergence, the minister spoke about the efforts being made to make the compliance burden easier for businesses and for the common citizen. He added that in the last few years, over 1500 redundant laws have been removed from the statute, about 39,000 compliances have been simplified, and a number of minor offences have been decriminalised.
Goyal also said that the government on Thursday came out with a comprehensive bill, ‘Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022’ to decriminalise minor offences for ease of doing business and ease of living.
Over 100 provisions in different laws pertaining to 19 Ministries are sought to be decriminalised by this bill. He added that this is in line with the approach of the government to work in convergence in the spirit of the whole of the government.
On capacity building, Goyal spoke of Mission KarmaYogi as a unique initiative to retrain ourselves in order to be equipped to serve the people better.
He noted that over 3000 persons engaged with the consumer redressal mechanism are also being trained under this programme to upgrade their knowledge to be able to deliver justice by effective and timely redressal of grievances. Goyal suggested that some modules can be created for taking consumer awareness programs to the last man.
On climate change, the minister said the government is taking up various initiatives to contribute to the global effort for mitigating the impacts of climate change.
He also appreciated the Consumer Affairs Department for using technology in bringing transparency to the working and other initiatives like the consumer helpline. He noted that the National Helpline, which had only two languages earlier, has added seven more languages today. With this it will provide services in 12 languages catering to the wider consumer bases conversing in their mother tongue.
He emphasised that 3Ts - Technology, Training and Transparency - will take us towards greater consumer awareness and greater service to our consumers.
Goyal called upon consumers to become more demanding of good quality and the right price of the product. He concluded by expressing hope that with the collective effort of all of us, we will be able to make a difference in the lives of every single Indian in this country.
