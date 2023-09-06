Consumer firms spot early signs of bright festive sales

New Delhi: The return of consumers for in-store shopping during the 15 August holiday weekend, followed by a demand uptick during Onam as well as Rakshabandhan indicate a robust festival season, said apparel, watches and consumer electronics companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This festive season should be good. One data point is 15 August online sales saw good tertiary sales. Not just in our category, but even the platforms themselves reported good growth compared to last year. So, I think that's a positive sign. The only thing to watch out for is the August inflation number. Those are very short-term food supply related issues, and should reverse," said Anuj Poddar, managing director and chief executive of Bajaj Electricals, which sells fans, home appliances, lighting, and cookware under the Morphy Richards and Nirlep brands.

Last year, demand had been "weak", Poddar said. "November 2022 onwards demand had fallen. So I would say there is clearly a 80-90% chance of better festive season."

Rising inflation at the beginning of the year had affected demand for many discretionary products. In fact, apparel retailers advanced the end-of-season sales to tide over the crisis, Mint reported in June.

Unseasonal rains in some parts of the country also dented demand for cooling appliances, beverages and ice-creams.

According to designer Masaba Gupta the early part of the year was "very challenging" for the apparel industry. High inflation in general forced consumers to reconsider their spending on discretionary items.

“The first quarter of this year was very challenging for apparel industry. We’re hoping that the festive season will change that. For example, during Rakhi, we saw signs of a revival in in-store shopping in a big way. Last year was one of our best years. We can say that we will hit numbers earlier this year, but there’s market reality that we have to understand." Gupta sells affordable luxury clothing and beauty products.

With signs of demand revival, retailers are pinning hopes of a robust festive season, beginning late August up to November. This period traditionally sees robust sales across categories, including large appliances, clothing, jewellery and gifting items. However, Poddar cautioned that a deficit in rainfall in August could negatively impact rural demand.

Axis My India, which provides consumer data, said on Tuesday that 23% of respondents surveyed showed positive sentiment and plan to shop more during the upcoming festivities.

“Additionally, 44% of those intending to maintain their pattern of participation in e-commerce festive sales will spend more than last year," said the report titled, India Consumer Sentiment Index.

Titan Co. Ltd reported tepid sales for affordable-to-mid-range watches in April-June. Its watches division faced challenges in multi-brand outlet sales during the first quarter of the current financial year.

"We are hoping with the festive season a lot of it will come back to growth," Suparna Mitra, chief executive officer, watches and wearables division, Titan, said. "Early signs are very good. We had an exceptional 15 August. We are looking at much better demand right now, and have better planning in place for our brand campaigns and new collections," she added.

During its seller event in Delhi last week, online retailer Amazon said it expects the most successful Diwali in three to four years. Data from its flagship sales event, Amazon Prime Day, it saw strong consumer sentiment than anticipated, said Manish Tiwary, country manager consumer business, Amazon India.

“We should be looking at a better second half. It’s difficult to say how the festive season will pan out, but definitely it will be better," said Anil Rai Gupta, chairman and managing director, Havells India which sells fans, and small kitchen appliances like mixers, toasters and coffee makers, as well as refrigerators under the Lloyd brand.