New Delhi: Companies across fast moving consumer goods and household electronics said they are monitoring supply chains daily as the impact of the new Omicron variant is yet to be fully established.

Companies said the new variant has not had any immediate impact on their business yet but they continue to dip into past learnings to draw up contingency plans in case any restrictions are imposed in the market. Packaged foods companies are ensuring they are adequately stocked in the market. Manufacturers of household appliances said they have diversified their supply chains over the last 12 months and are better equipped to handle pandemic-related disruptions.

“We have already begun building requisite inventory to maintain continuity of our product supplies," Shahrukh Khan, executive director, operations, Dabur India said. Khan, however, ruled out any “immediate impact" of the new variant on the operations of the fast-moving consumer goods company. “We are closely monitoring the situation as it develops and have already reinforced covid-safe behaviour, safety and hygiene norms within our manufacturing operations to keep our employees and workers safe. Our units are also equipped with oxygen concentrators to meet any emergency in the event of a third wave," he added.

India reported its first two Omicron cases in Karnataka last week. Subsequently, more cases have been detected in Maharashtra and Delhi. However, so far, the variant seems less severe with those infected reporting mild symptoms.

Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, Godrej Appliances and president of industry body CEAMA said the company is “more cautious". “We are monitoring the supply chain situation on a daily basis," he said.

India’s more severe second wave earlier this year cost both lives and livelihoods. For companies, it also brought about challenges on ground, including restrictions on movement, delays in supplies as well as the threat to on-ground staff catching the infection. Meanwhile, companies have also been facing a global shortage of raw materials and higher freight costs, creating a volatile operating environment.

Nandi said the company has reduced dependence of raw materials from one country and instead moved to a greater number of suppliers at various locations. “During covid wave 1 and 2, organizations like ours have developed (a pipeline) of alternate suppliers for most of the components. So, I don't see complete disruption. But I definitely foresee intermittent disruption in supply chains which we have anyway been experiencing over the past six months, because of the power crisis in China and a global container shortage," he added.

Others in the business have taken similar measures.

Saurabh Baishakhia, president, appliances, Usha International said the company has been able to find local suppliers for a range of products it manufacturers. For 85% to 90% of components, it now depends on local supplies, he said.

The company maintains strategic inventory today as lead times have gone up. "Earlier we worked on 30 days inventory. Currently, we work with 30 to 60 days of local inventories, and more than 90 days for anything that we get from outside. This has been a trend...that's how we have managed the demand better," he said.

Right now, the supply is very stable. "But if going forward there are lockdowns and restrictions, then there could be disruptions, otherwise most of us have been able to create an eco-system that will support real-time supplies," he added.

Manish Aggarwal, director at packaged foods company Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd said the company has had meetings to put in place strategies to lessen the impact on supplies and imports. So far, the company has not faced any immediate impact on its business. It has also developed strong operating policies and organizational structures over the past 12 months to tide over supply-side crisis.

“With respect to supplies, we have ensured a better supply chain and logistics. If a global lockdown is enforced, it will impact our exports as we export our products to many countries. There is a lot of learning that has gone in from last year...this time things are far better managed," he added.

Meanwhile, it is taking necessary steps to ensure availability of products across all channels.

