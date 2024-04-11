Consumer goods makers expect demand to pick pace in H2 on plentiful rain

New Delhi: Makers of home appliances and packaged goods expect demand to pick up in the coming months, as moderating inflation and forecasts for a normal monsoon will likely spur consumption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I think demand should come back by the second half of this year. We are hoping the festive season should be good; it’s been a few quarters of subdued demand. I think the trigger points can be interest rates; at some point, interest rates have to come down. From a GDP perspective, if you see the b2b and infrastructure side (they are) doing well, while the consumption side has been slow," said Anuj Poddar, managing director and chief executive, Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

The Reserve Bank of India last week left the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% to ensure retail inflation reaches its target of 4% on a durable basis. It also kept the inflation projection unchanged at 4.5% for the current fiscal year, while hinting at the 4% target being in sight.

Earlier this week, private weather forecaster Skymet said India is expected to witness a normal monsoon in 2024. Last year, the monsoon ended with ‘below-normal’ rainfall with a 6% shortfall. Monsoon is crucial for India as it delivers nearly 70% of annual rainfall to India, making it important for farming activities. This augurs well for companies that sell goods in rural markets.

“Overall rural is not really growing for us; somewhere last year's El Nino effect is still around. However, expectations of a normal monsoon will translate into better output for rural markets and the agriculture sector. Additionally, formation of the new government and the following full-year budget announcement will give some clarity and ensure funds start flowing into the market. While it may not happen overnight, at least the process will begin. Higher disposable incomes coupled with the better monsoon can help revive rural demand later this year," said Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head at Parle Products.

To be sure, 2023 was a year of "divergent" consumption trends, with rural and bottom-of-the pyramid facing headwinds which showed up in muted growth in staple volumes, a sharp contrast to high-ticket and urban-skewed categories like travel, high-end cars, luxury watches etc, analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note.

Additionally, high inflation over the last two years has significantly affected consumption, especially in the mass segment. FMCG products have the highest penetration in rural areas and have been impacted the most compared to other consumer baskets. The mass segment has a large user base, but the income growth is the slowest, analysts at Motilal Oswal said in an April report on the consumer goods sector. Volume growth for fast-moving consumer goods has “bottomed" out, and analysts at the brokerage anticipate a steady improvement over FY25 and FY26.

Companies are set to announce their March-quarter earnings later this month.

For now, analysts expect demand trends in January-March of FY24 to remain "broadly similar" to the last few quarters, with subdued operating environment and volume traction at an overall level, analysts at Jefferies said in a note earlier this week.

Meanwhile, packaged consumer goods maker Tata Consumer Products said demand trends are better compared to 18-24 months ago. “If I rewind to the end of calendar year 2022, we were pushing water up the hill. Now, there is a push, but it is not as much uphill, and you can see it is progressively getting better. I would remain optimistic about volume growth coming back within the next three to six months," said Sunil D’Souza, managing director and CEO, TCPL.

However, executives within the more discretionary apparel industry remain less optimistic.

"Retail has been challenging in FY24—for us it was good because we still grew. It's not been a great year for fashion overall. What seems to be happening is that the share of wallet seems to have moved to other industries such as travel and beauty etc. Those categories are doing well. As a result, retail is struggling. We expect this to continue for another 12 months," said Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle. The company is the exclusive licensee for brands such as Lee, Wrangler, Dockers, Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us in India.

