Consumer inflation declines in May but still remains above RBI comfort zone

Gurugram HDFC Bank's Principal Economist, Sakshi Gupta, said, "Inflation moderated in April, but this was driven by a high base from last year. On a sequential basis, inflation continues to gain momentum and signs of broad basing of inflationary pressures remain the worrying bit. We could see inflation remaining above or close to 7% until September. There are more upside risks to this forecast with oil prices remaining relentless. The RBI is likely to take the repo rate up to 6% by the fiscal year-end, front-loading its rate hikes."