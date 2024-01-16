Consumer ministry to ink pacts with cooperatives to set up world's largest grain storage
This initiative is part of the government's strategy to address the shortage of food grain storage capacity in the country.
New Delhi: To set up the world's largest food grain storage, the ministry of cooperation plans to sign agreements with the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF), a senior official told Mint.