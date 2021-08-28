Consumer perception fuels brand wars, affects use of generic drugs: CCI chief

New Delhi: Consumer perception about variation in efficacy is driving a brand war in the retail pharmaceutical market diluting the price cooling effect of drugs sold by their chemical names or generics, according to Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Gupta highlighted the role that generic drugs can play in creating the competitive pressures needed for bringing down prescription drug prices and reducing healthcare costs and improving access. However, consumers in India ostensibly pay a premium for brands, Gupta said at a workshop organised by CCI on Friday on competition Issues in the pharmaceutical sector. His comments were based on an interim market study done by the regulator.

Pharmaceutical market is different from other markets given that consumers often do not deviate from the brand prescribed by the doctor or opt for the same drug sold by its chemical name. This distorts competition in the market. Also, drug makers market their products through doctors rather than directly to consumers.

In India, the generic drugs promoted by companies under their brand-names are referred to as branded generics and those sold by their chemical names are referred to as ‘generic generics’ although both categories are off-patent drugs.

On this issue of prevalence of branded generics in the pharmaceutical retail market in India, Gupta pointed to the key role that quality expectations and a perception of variation in efficacy across drugs play in fuelling brand competition and in diluting the price-reducing effect of generics in India, said an official statement after the workshop. Besides the quality aspect, he alluded to the significant role that Janaushadhi and the emerging private generic retail chains in the country can play in increasing availability and improving uptake of generic generics, the statement said quoting Gupta.

Vinod K. Paul, member, NITI Aayog, who spoke on the occasion, said access to drugs without financial hardship and assurance on quality were key to universal health coverage.

In view of the fact that spending on drugs accounts for 70% of out of pocket expenses on healthcare in India, he emphasized on the importance of improving affordability of drugs, said the statement.

Paul pointed out that trade margin rationalisation of 42 anti-cancer drugs on a pilot basis in 2019 had led to a cost saving of ₹984 crores for more than 500 brands across 42 formulations. Paul further mentioned instances where margin rationalization led to 90% price reduction in certain drugs, the statement said.

