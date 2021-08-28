Consumer perception fuels brand wars, affects use of generic drugs: CCI chief

On this issue of prevalence of branded generics in the pharmaceutical retail market in India, Gupta pointed to the key role that quality expectations and a perception of variation in efficacy across drugs play in fuelling brand competition and in diluting the price-reducing effect of generics in India, said an official statement after the workshop. Besides the quality aspect, he alluded to the significant role that Janaushadhi and the emerging private generic retail chains in the country can play in increasing availability and improving uptake of generic generics, the statement said quoting Gupta.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}