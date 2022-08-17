Consumer protection watchdog slaps 1 lakh fine on Flipkart

CCPA has directed Flipkart to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the items and reimburse their prices to the consumers and submit a compliance report within 45 days
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Flipkart for allowing the sale of pressure cookers in violation of the required standards. The watchdog also directed the e-commerce giant to recall the pressure cookers and reimburse their prices to consumers.
The ministry said that all pressure cookers are required to be in accordance with IS 2347:2017 as per the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, which came into force on 1 February, 2021.
CCPA directed Flipkart to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the items and reimburse their prices to the consumers and submit a compliance report within 45 days.
“The company has also been directed to pay a penalty of ₹1 lakh for allowing the sale of such pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform and violating the rights of consumers," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement.
The ministry further said Flipkart earned a total fee of ₹1,84,263 through the sale of such pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has conducted a search and seizure of a number of non-standard helmets and pressure cookers.
“1,435 pressure cookers and 1,088 helmets which did not conform to mandatory standards have been seized by BIS. CCPA has also written to Chief Secretaries of all states and U.Ts. to direct requisite action under law and ensure compliance with standards directed for compulsory use by the Central Government to protect the interest of consumers," the ministry added.
Further, CCPA has written to Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to duly notify all regional branches of BIS to take immediate cognizance of offences of a violation of mandatory standards under the provisions of the BIS Act, 2016.
