Consumer spending on mobile services rises 20% in June quarter on tariff hikes

Reliance Jio, the country’s largest telecom services provider, benefitted the most from the expanding 4G sub-base as it added 24bps to its share of subscriber market share in the quarter ended June, raising it to 54.9%. Bharti Airtel improved it’s share by 12bps to 27.3%. Vodafone Idea’s 4G subscriber market share dipped 16bps to 15.8%. As of June 2022, Jio had 413 million 4G subscribers, followed by Airtel with 205 million subscribers and Vodafone Idea with 119 million 4G subscribers.