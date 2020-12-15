Consumerization has changed how technology is adopted: Nandan Nilekani

Bengaluru: Consumerization of IT, which refers to the impact consumer-originated technologies can have on enterprises, has changed the way technology is adopted in a digital-led world, Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman, Infosys Ltd, said in a virtual event on Tuesday.

“For a long time, enterprises were driving technological innovation… however with arrival of the iPhone in 2007 and subsequently the Android operating system, the smartphone became the essential engine of innovation which led to consumerization of technology," Nilekani said at the event organized by Infosys.

The consumerization also led to increased demand and adoption of cloud, big data and artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, and modernization of existing applications from the clients.

The transition has been a challenge for some of Infosys’ large clients which had to shift from their legacy monolithic systems to an agile infrastructure to suit the demands of the new world. “We call this challenge as crossing the software chasm where you have to go from the CMO (current mode of operation) to the FMO (future mode of operation) seamlessly," Nilekani said.

The challenge cannot be addressed by merely hiring a large number of people or making an acquisition, Nilekani said. “It has to be done by reinventing the organization which Infosys has been doing over the last few years."

Infosys has reskilled a large number of its talent in the latest digital technologies through its various learning programmes and apps thereby making them ready for the new era.

