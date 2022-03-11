Consumers can get un-hallmarked gold jewellery tested at BIS recognised centres

Consumers can get un-hallmarked gold jewellery tested at BIS recognised centres1 min read . 10:29 PM IST
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Friday informed that consumers can now get the purity of their un-hallmarked gold jewellery tested at assaying facilities recognised by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS).
"The charges for testing of gold jewellery upto 4 articles is ₹200. For 5 or more articles, the charges are ₹45 per article," an official statement read.
The ministry said that mandatory hallmarking has been successfully implemented wherein three lakh gold articles are being hallmarked with HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) every day.
The BIS has "now made provision to allow a common consumer to get the purity of their unhallmarked gold jewellery tested at any of the BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs)."
The AHC should undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report to the consumer, it added.
"The test report issued to the consumer will assure the consumer about the purity of their jewellery and will also be useful if the consumer wishes to sell the jewellery lying with him," the statement said.
The authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with HUID number, purchased by consumer, can also be verified by using ‘verify HUID’ in BIS CARE app. The BIS CARE app can be downloaded from the Play Store.
