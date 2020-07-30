New Delhi: Limited accessibility to salons and the fear of stepping out has created a huge demand for easy-to-use grooming tools and do-it-yourself (DIY) beauty products in last three months. Consumer electronics firms and beauty care brands have been on product launching spree to tap the growing demand.

Philips India said that it has seen 60-70% increase in demand for grooming products as compared to pre-covid days. Sensing the opportunity, the company has launched a new range of DIY female grooming products including a facial pen trimmer. Additionally, the company has also launched SenseIQ technology enabled hair dryer and straightener that provide salon like finish to the hair.

“Apart from the pent-up demand, we are also expecting a change in the consumer behaviour where they would want to experiment with their look and invest in DIY tools," said Gulbahar Taurani, vice-president, personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent.

In June, Havells India also launched a mini facial hair trimmer along with two advance range of beard trimmers. During the pandemic, products such as trimmers have witnessed pent up demand. Havells said there has been a 5X spike in the sale of beard trimmers in the recent months (April-June) as compared to the pre-covid period.

“We are witnessing demand for trimmers, hair dryers and shavers as people continue to avoid salons for a while. We are planning to tap this growth in demand by launching new products in the facial care category going ahead," Ravindra Singh Negi, president – electrical consumer durables, Havells India.

Beauty brand L'Oreal India has launched eye mask while promoting sheet masks as an alternative to salon facials. The brand has also launched one-time use hair colour sachet in eight fashion colours priced at ₹49 for colouring hair at home.

According to Pankaj Sharma, director, consumer products division L’Oréal India, skin nourishment products such as masks and moisturisers have witnessed increased consumption. “We are also positioning using eye and face masks as a ‘Me Time’ beauty routine which people are missing due to lockdowns and increased workload. Hopefully, this would become a habit in the next two to three years," he added.

L’Oréal Professionnel has launched e-diagnosis initiative where customers can avail online consultation with a hairstylist and order suggested products which will be home delivered through partner salons including Jean Claude Beguine, Enrich Salons, YLG, Geetanjali and Looks. The service is available across these salons throughout the country.

With restrictions being lifted across states, Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap) resumed at-home services for haircuts, salon and related grooming services across 18 cities. The male grooming category -- with an average spend of ₹500 – has witnessed three times growth from pre-covid days and is doing better than women grooming category.

“We are cracking 100,000 male grooming related deliveries a month and the category has scaled fairly well post-covid. The sentiment among women taking an at-home services is still muted possibly because of absence of festivals and work from home schedules," said Mukund Kulashekaran, senior vice - president, business at Urban Company.

Analysts believe that at-home grooming products are need of the hour but it will not replace salon services completely.

“I believe the trend is temporary given the exceptional situation and restrictions on salons. All companies are trying to see how they can reach consumers and ensure that their products remain relevant even in such challenging times," said Ankur Bisen, senior vice-president, retail and consumer, Technopak, a management consultancy.

