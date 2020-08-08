Consumers look to future with optimism as economy reboots

“It is unlikely that demand will revive this year," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings Ltd. “There is a faint hope that the rural economy may boom because of a good harvest season. But the minimum support price has not been increased. If there is a good kharif harvest, prices may come down, so incomes may not increase and with more members in the family who have migrated back to their villages, per capita income will decline. So, in this uncertain environment, people will not spend," he said.