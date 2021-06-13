Consumers more concerned about digital payment frauds: Survey

“The pandemic has been a major catalyst for the adoption and growth of digital payments in India, but transaction growth has been accompanied by the emergence of payments-focused scams, with many first-time users targeted by fraudsters. Consumers are overwhelmingly welcoming of the steps taken by authorities towards digitization in payments and acknowledge the efforts made by banks concerning consumer awareness of payments fraud," said Kaushik Roy, vice president and head of product management, Asia, Middle East and Africa, ACI Worldwide.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}