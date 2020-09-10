Subscribe
Home >News >India >Consumers pay more for less quantity of essentials
Within essentials, food occupies the top spot

Consumers pay more for less quantity of essentials

1 min read . 10 Sep 2020 Suneera Tandon

44% said they were spending more and getting less, 10% said they were spending the same but getting less and 17% said their spends were the same for the same quantity of goods

NEW DELHI : Consumers are paying more for daily essentials, especially vegetables, as prices of fresh supplies have inched up over the last few months owing to supply disruptions during the lockdown, according to the findings of a survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform.

LocalCircles received over 15,000 consumer responses from across 216 districts to a survey about buying vegetables, especially onion, potato and tomato. “In response, 40% said they paid 70 or more for tomatoes, 35 or more for potatoes and 30 or higher for onions, while 21% said they paid 60 to 69 for tomatoes, 30 to 34 for potatoes and 25 to 29 for onions. 19% said they paid 40 to 59 for tomatoes, 20 to 29 for potatoes and 15 to 24 for onions, whereas 7% said they paid 39 or less for tomatoes, 19 or less for potatoes, and 14 or less for onions. 13% were unsure," it said.

Excessive rain, labour shortage and increase in transportation costs led to a sharp spike in vegetable prices, LocalCircles said. Demand remained high due to people staying indoors.

Responding to whether the monthly bills on essentials have changed, 44% said they were spending more and getting less, 10% said they were spending the same but getting less and 17% said their spends were the same for the same quantity of goods. However, 19% said they have been spending more on the same quantity. Only 2% said they have been spending less and getting more.

