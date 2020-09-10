Consumers pay more for less quantity of essentials

LocalCircles received over 15,000 consumer responses from across 216 districts to a survey about buying vegetables, especially onion, potato and tomato. “In response, 40% said they paid ₹70 or more for tomatoes, ₹35 or more for potatoes and ₹30 or higher for onions, while 21% said they paid ₹60 to ₹69 for tomatoes, ₹30 to ₹34 for potatoes and ₹25 to ₹29 for onions. 19% said they paid ₹40 to ₹59 for tomatoes, ₹20 to ₹29 for potatoes and ₹15 to ₹24 for onions, whereas 7% said they paid ₹39 or less for tomatoes, ₹19 or less for potatoes, and ₹14 or less for onions. 13% were unsure," it said.