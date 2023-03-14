‘Consumers’ right to repair for 4 sectors’2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:34 AM IST
The framework aims to ease access to repair services not just by original manufacturers but also by reliable third-party technicians to lower costs and lengthen the shelf life of devices, equipment and home appliances.
New Delhi: The Union government has scaled up its right-to-repair initiative to cover four sectors—consumer durables, electronic devices, automobiles and farm equipment—onboarding leading brands to a unified portal, a senior official said on Tuesday.
