Consumers see patchy supplies, localized price hikes

In Kolkata, that is currently not under any curfew, availability of supplies and movement of goods is relatively smooth. “Things in Kolkata are okay so far. People aren’t stocking up on essentials unlike this time last year. We went to a supermarket (Spencer’s) on Sunday to buy stuff and it was fully stocked. Ordered some things from their online store and everything was available and got delivered quickly. Nothing is marked up either," said 29-year-old Swati Bhasin, writer with a web portal.