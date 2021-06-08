NEW DELHI: As markets and malls open up under restrictions in a few cities, a survey by LocalCircles said that shoppers are likely to buy more household items such as electronics and stationery for school-going children than spend on big-ticket lifestyle purchases. The survey looks at purchase intent for the next three months.

Among respondents, 50% of households said they are likely to spend on books, stationery, and clothing for children. Meanwhile, 45% said they will purchase work from home gadgets, appliances and home furnishings.

The survey by—LocalCircles—a community social media platform, received more than 40,000 responses from people in 303 districts of India.

Close to 65% respondents were men while 35% were women. 46% respondents were from tier-1 districts, 28% from tier-2 and 26% respondents were from tier-3, 4 and rural districts.

Several Indian cities are moving towards the partial lifting of lockdowns—including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana as covid-19 cases climb down.

Most states allowed essential stores to open up during the lockdown while non-essential retail remained shut.

Of those surveyed by LocalCircles—33% said they intend to buy products such as laptop and mobile phone as work from home or other activities continue, while 23% were inclined to buy cooling appliances such as air conditioners, coolers, fans and other white goods. Over 20% reported the need to buy home appliances, bedding and furnishings.

Opening up of retail will be key to kickstarting consumption and providing liquidity to trade that has seen business suffer during the ongoing wave.

“During the lockdown, most states only kept supplies of goods like vegetables, fruits, groceries, medicines, etc. open and stores and supplies of all other goods were shut. Consumers in most states that were under lockdown could not procure other necessary items like books for children, fans and coolers, work from home devices like mobile phones and laptops and related accessories. While the consumers faced inconvenience, a 50-60 day shutdown severely impacted MSMEs, retailers and traders who were already in a fragile state, trying to recover from the 2020 demand slowdown," the survey noted.

Majority of those surveyed also acknowledged the need for home delivery of goods and services as they still remain cautious about stepping out.

Moreover, consumers have also warmed up to shopping online over the last year.

“66% of households believe the top criteria for deciding their mode of buying will be contactless home delivery and adhering to social distancing norms. Breaking down the poll, there were 13% voting for convenience, 3% said price, while 15% said supporting small businesses as their criteria for shopping over the next three months," according to findings of the survey.

“17% respondents said that home delivery of all goods will start immediately with the unlocking in their district; meanwhile 6% said physical retail stores and markets with normal functioning hours be allowed, while 28% were in favor of physical retail stores and markets opening up albeit with reduced functioning hours," it added.

On Monday, several states and cities moved to open malls, restaurants and markets, albeit with restrictions. Several traders spent the day adhering to localized rules in their respective cities.

In New Delhi, traders’ body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the odd-even formula of opening stores in Delhi was inconvenient and sought more staggered timings for all markets.

The association said the city’s busy markets wore a deserted look as shopkeepers readied stores for opening. "Consumers also did not show any keen interest in visiting markets probably due to fear factor from coronavirus," it said.

