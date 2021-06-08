Consumers to focus on children's items, electronics for next 3 months: Report

“During the lockdown, most states only kept supplies of goods like vegetables, fruits, groceries, medicines, etc. open and stores and supplies of all other goods were shut. Consumers in most states that were under lockdown could not procure other necessary items like books for children, fans and coolers, work from home devices like mobile phones and laptops and related accessories. While the consumers faced inconvenience, a 50-60 day shutdown severely impacted MSMEs, retailers and traders who were already in a fragile state, trying to recover from the 2020 demand slowdown," the survey noted.