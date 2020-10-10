Consumers trim overall spending

The pandemic and the ensuing economic disruption have led to a record souring of consumer sentiment, a central bank survey found, but people remain hopeful that the situation will improve in the year ahead.

“The current situation index recorded its third successive all-time low as the respondents perceived further worsening in the general economic situation and employment scenario during the last one year," the RBI survey released on Friday said. More respondents reported curtailment of overall and essential spending during the past year than in the previous survey.

The current situation index (CSI) dropped to 49.9 in September from the last reported 53.8 in July. RBI’s survey was conducted among 5,364 households across 13 big cities, including Chennai and Delhi. In May, the CSI was 63.7.

Consumers, however, remain optimistic about their future with the RBI’s future expectations index (FEI) continuing to climb. Households were more confident about the year ahead with the FEI improving for the second successive survey round.

“Consumers expect improvements in the general economic situation, employment conditions and income scenario during the coming year," the survey said.

Covid hit India at a time when the economy was already slowing. A strict lockdown that brought economic activity to a halt resulted in job losses and salary cuts.

“Sales of big-ticket items like refrigerators and washing machines that saw an increase immediately after the lockdown have eased and the rise can be attributed to pent-up demand, which is subsiding now. Big purchases will definitely be affected this Diwali," said R.S. Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, which makes Amul products.

Companies are pinning hopes on the festive season. “Our understanding is that slowly markets are recovering, but not to the full extent. It won’t be 110% over last year, but the fact is from 40% of pre-covid levels, business is now at a visible 60-65%," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.

Lata Jha contributed to this story.

