Consumers turn more pessimistic about the future: RBI survey

The current situation index fell to 53.1 in March from 55.5 in January, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s consumer confidence survey, where 100 is the dividing line between pessimism and optimism. Survey respondents were also less optimistic about the year ahead, with the future expectations index dipping to 108.8 from 117.1 in the period under review, the RBI said.

