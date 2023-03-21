Consumers want dentists to mandatorily display prices, report says2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:57 AM IST
As per a new survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles, 75 percent of the respondents say they want their dentists to mandatorily display prices for common treatment like root canal or filings.
Consumers want government to mandate prominently displaying price lists for commonly availed treatments. New research indicates price difference is a major reason why many patients avoid visiting their dentist.
