NEW DELHI : As food ordering picks up in a post-covid world and more customers, as well as restaurants, take to using food delivery apps frequently, consumers expect food aggregators to improve their customer services, a LocalCircles survey has found.

The survey that received 63,000 responses from consumers residing in 307 districts of India has found consumers were dissatisfied with the way platforms handle grievances such as stale food and refunds. Food quality followed by high fees and surcharges are among the top issues concerning consumers who use the platforms.

In all, 48% of those surveyed are happy with customer service offered by food aggregators.

Meanwhile, 88% consumers want the government to implement stringent food packaging standards for food that is delivered by restaurants directly or via aggregators. Close to 90% of those surveyed also want food aggregator platforms and restaurants to display best before date and time for all food items listed, it said.

Food ordering has grown on the back of convenience channels gaining significance as covid-19 induced lockdowns rendered several restaurants to shut down temporarily.

Aggregators will have to find a way to deliver information that consumers desire, better grievance redressal as well as compensate delivery personnel fairly and do this while ensuring that the service stays affordable for small-ticket orders of ₹200 or less, the survey said.

The survey looked at various aspects of food delivery, including ease of refunds, timely delivery, packaging, discounts and taxes.

Close to 40% of those surveyed reported discrepancies in refunds or replacements. The findings indicate that for 1 in 3 consumers who ordered food, the experience has been mixed.

Meanwhile, in response to queries around food aggregator apps sites resolving consumer issues—12% said they were excellent, while 36% said the resolution mechanism was good, and 26% said it was average.

“Consumers generally contact customer service of food aggregator platforms when their order is late, the food is poorly packed or leaking or the food received is of substandard quality or not what the consumer expected. According to consumers, in many of these cases, the handling by customer services falls short," the survey said.

In all, 60% of those surveyed reported satisfaction with the behaviour of the delivery personnel.

However, those surveyed are keen that more information regarding food expiry date and time and common standards be made public.

Consumers surveyed also reported hesitancy while paying delivery fee, taxes and surcharges on orders of ₹200. With the government moving the responsibility for tax collection and deposit away from the restaurant to the food aggregator, the levying of these taxes and surcharges will become more streamlined and consistent leading to higher prices for the consumer, it said.

