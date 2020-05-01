Consumers want the government to let e-commerce platforms to sell goods other than essentials after 3 May when the lockdown is eased, showed a survey by online community platform Local Circles.

Around 16,000 respondents from across 210 districts took part in the online poll between 20 and 30 April.

According to the survey, 78% respondents were in favour of the government allowing the sale of non-essential goods home delivered by e-commerce firms and retail stores, which would help maintain social distancing in view of the pandemic. Such goods included books, stationery, laptops, phone accessories and air conditioners.

On 24 April, the Centre had issued a notice allowing the sale of books and fans under essentials. However, in most districts designated as red zones, all shops remained shut due to lack of clarity at the local administration levels.

In the survey, 68% parents said their children required textbooks for online classes to be effective, while 24% parents said they did not have a screen (desktop/laptop/tablet) for the child to access online classes. 43% households said they needed office and school supplies, while 33% said they needed a gadget urgently.

The survey also found that 26% would prefer to shop online once the lockdown is lifted, while 41% would access local vendors. Around 24% respondents said they will try to get things home delivered from local retailers, while 4% said they will go to the mall and buy what they need.

LocalCircles said it will submit the findings to all key central government stakeholders so that consumer sentiments can be considered.

Share Via