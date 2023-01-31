New Delhi: A majority of consumers polled by consumer data intelligence platform Axis My India want the upcoming budget to bring relief as far as day-to-day expenses are concerned, as inflationary pressures squeeze household budgets.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday present the budget for FY24, the last full budget before the next general elections.

On Tuesday, Axis My India released the findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a range of issues. The pre-budget edition of the survey reveals that consumers expect lower price of daily essentials. The survey was conducted via computer-aided telephonic Interviews with a sample size of 6,100 people across 27 states and union territories. Of those surveyed, 65% belonged to rural India, while 35% were from urban centres.

“Consumers are looking forward to the upcoming budget announcements as a ray of hope for better life and livelihood and there is a huge expectation in terms of price control. Consumers are also looking forward towards various measures that the government will take towards fuelling digitization in the Indian economy. Overall, despite global headwinds the Indian economy should be poised for further growth in 2023," said Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director, Axis My India.

A majority, or 73%, feel that the Union Budget needs to address reduction in prices of essential items like soap, detergent, cooking oil. Meanwhile, 54% believe that it should also look into GST exemption on essential items. Of those surveyed, 44% want reduction in GST, while 32% of those surveyed want housing loan exemption limits to be re-looked at.

In fact, 22% of those surveyed consider oil prices to significantly impact the Indian economy this year. Moreover, 16% each consider inflation and the upcoming 2024 elections to have a bearing on the economy in the current year. Government policies and Russia-Ukraine war continue to remain major concerns for 14% and 11%, respectively, the survey findings reveal.

“One of the major requests which comes out in this survey is reduction in income tax rates, which will give consumers more money in hand," according to findings of the survey. In fact, 26% believe that the finance minister should lower personal income tax rates in the upcoming budget by 5%. In addition, 25% wants the exemption limit to be raised beyond ₹2,50,000.

Commenting on monthly consumer sentiment, the survey revealed that overall household spending increased for 59% of families in January, indicating a 4% increase compared to last month. Spends on essentials like personal care and household items increased for 40% of the families, which reflects a 1% dip compared to last month. Spends on non-essential and discretionary products like air conditioner, car, and refrigerator increased for 5% of families, a 2% dip sequentially.