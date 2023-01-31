Consumers want one thing from Budget: lower prices of daily goods

“Consumers are looking forward to the upcoming budget announcements as a ray of hope for better life and livelihood and there is a huge expectation in terms of price control. Consumers are also looking forward towards various measures that the government will take towards fuelling digitization in the Indian economy. Overall, despite global headwinds the Indian economy should be poised for further growth in 2023," said Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director, Axis My India.