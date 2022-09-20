Consumers willing to spend on health, well-being, says survey

"While the mindshare for health and wellness as a category in India is growing at a rapid pace, the market size is relatively lower. We believe there is a huge opportunity for consumer goods companies in India to really listen to evolving consumer needs and accordingly reimagine their product strategy and portfolio, explore adjacencies in their business models and focus on building more trust and credibility with consumers," said Anurag Gupta, managing director and lead – strategy and consulting, Accenture in India.