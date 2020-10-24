Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Consumers worried as onion prices go up due to heavy rainfall
Vijayawada: People buy onions at a subsidized rate of Rs. 40 per Kg at a vegetable market, in Vijayawada, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Consumers worried as onion prices go up due to heavy rainfall

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST ANI

  • The price of onions and other vegetables has increased because the supply chain from the farms was severely affected due to rains
  • Meanwhile, the farmers have justified the price surge stating that they suffered heavy losses due to wastage of their crop

Nashik (Maharashtra): Onion prices have increased in Nashik as supply has been hit after rainfall damaged crops in several parts of the country.

Nashik (Maharashtra): Onion prices have increased in Nashik as supply has been hit after rainfall damaged crops in several parts of the country.

The price of onions and other vegetables has increased because the supply chain from the farms was severely affected due to rains. Many customers are buying a smaller quantity of onions than earlier.

The price of onions and other vegetables has increased because the supply chain from the farms was severely affected due to rains. Many customers are buying a smaller quantity of onions than earlier.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The rising prices of onions are a major cause of worry during the pandemic as so many of us have suffered from job losses and health issues. It is hard to afford onions," a customer told ANI.

"Supply from farms has been affected due to heavy rainfall which has resulted in an increase in onion prices. It is affecting the trader as well as consumer," an onion trader told ANI.

Meanwhile, the farmers have justified the price surge stating that they suffered heavy losses due to wastage of their crop.

"Our onion, soybean and corn were wasted due to rainfall. The farmers have paid the price of their labour. The price hike of onions was due to climatic conditions and events of the past months," a farmer said.

"I would like to advise consumers to look into the farmer's everyday problems. Service class citizens get a fixed salary irrespective of their monthly performance while the farmers depend on variable factors like weather, transport, soil to grow their crop. Our crops were damaged due to rain and the price surge is valid," another farmer told ANI.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.