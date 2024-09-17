Consumption patterns need to change to bolster both economic and ecological growth in India: Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Consumption patterns need to change in India so that the economy can grow without disrupting the environment, said union climate change minister Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday.

“There is no problem in consuming, but it should be mindful consumption so that India can grow economically and ecologically with a sustainable environment,” Yadav said at the CII’s 19th Sustainability summit after releasing the ‘Building Climate Resilience of the Indian Industry” report.

“To change consumption pattern, seven things are required to be done—save food, water and energy; conversion of waste to energy; management of e-waste; healthy lifestyle; and complete ban of single use plastic. This could be done through policy interventions in research, market and upgradation in skillset and policies should be framed in a manner that ensures economy sustainability, equity sustainability and environment sustainability.”

The study has developed a framework to assess and quantify climate risks for Indian businesses and their value chains. The framework is designed to help enterprises identify risks from floods, droughts, heatwaves, cyclones, and other phenomena caused by climate change and guide them in prioritizing appropriate adaptation actions across sectors and in different regions. Although primarily focused on industry, the framework can also form the foundation for a national strategy to assess and manage climate risks.

Adaptation taxonomy As outlined in the report, under the ongoing development of India's National Adaptation Plan (NAP), the relevant state departments could work with stakeholders towards the creation of a climate change adaptation taxonomy. This taxonomy could establish clear definitions on building adaptive capacity and climate resilience in the Indian context, along with setting specific project guidelines.

It would facilitate private sector adoption of adaptation practices, prioritize investments for building resilience and allow for greater public-private participation, eventually leading to building resilience at scale.

The study highlights the role of industry in bringing in private capital, conducting in-depth site-specific studies that allow for clarity in investments, and building resilient infrastructure. Initiatives such as the climate risk assessment framework provide the necessary tools for Indian industry to play its part and should be further encouraged for uptake through appropriate incentives.

India is at a critical moment, facing dual challenges of mitigating climate change and adapting to its inevitable impacts. While India’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 is a significant milestone, the urgency of prioritizing adaptation measures to build industry-wide resilience is equally critical.

Extreme weather rising Studies shows that from 1970 to 2019, extreme weather events in India have increased significantly, with 280 heatwave days, leading to urban flooding, reduced agricultural productivity and power outages.

A study on terminal heat stress for crops suggested that during the year 2021–22, the impact of heat stress became more evident in key wheat-growing states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

Wheat productivity in Punjab was reduced by 13.5% compared to the productivity in 2020–21. The decline was primarily due to a sudden rise in minimum temperatures by 2.1–6.6°C and maximum temperatures by 2.6–6°C in March, which created unfavorable conditions for the crop, according to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, 2023.

The need of the hour is energy transition and to reduce carbon emission, at least $5 trillion is required, the minister said. As per the Paris agreement, developing economies promised to provide climate funding of $100 billion, which is too little for energy transition, and technological support to developing nations.