Indian consumption expenditure on health, education rises during FY12-19: report

Surprisingly, despite the growing need for household appliances and improved access to electricity—the category of household appliances reported flat growth for the period FY12 to FY19. A large reason for this is that "households are sensitive to price when it comes to replacement and unlike electronics which include laptops and mobile phones where there is a need to own the latest gadgets, the same does not hold for appliances which are treated as necessities and not changed until they stop working," according to the ratings agency.