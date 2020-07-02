A medic helps her collegue wear a PPE before collecting samples for COVID-19 swab testing in Bengaluru

Contact tracing adds to Bengaluru's challenges against Covid-19

2 min read . 06:46 PM IST

Medical experts and government officials say that there cannot be a timeline to complete this process but are confident that in at least 95% of all cases, the source of infection is another infected person or contact even though their own data does not support this claim