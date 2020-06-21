Contact tracing will be done for all Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi: MHA

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a meeting, attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and other senior officials to discuss coronavirus situation in the national capital. This is the third meeting on coronavirus Amit Shah has chaired in the last one week.

The discussion was held on Niti Aayog member Dr V. K. Paul's committee report on containment strategy on Covid-19 in Delhi, said Ministry of Home Affairs.

The main points of the containment strategy determined by Dr. Paul are as follows:

1) Revised demarcation of containment zones and a strict monitoring and control of activities in such containment zones.

2) Contact tracing and quarantining of contacts of all infected persons, with the help of Aarogya Setu app.

3) Listing and monitoring of each household even outside containment zones, which will help in getting comprehensive information about Delhi.

2) Keep the Covid-19 positive cases in hospitals, Covid-19 care centres or home isolation. Proper functioning of Covid care centres and taking the help of voluntary organizations/NGOs in this regard.

Serological survey to be conducted in all of Delhi from 27 June to 10 July, in which sample testing will be conducted of 20,000 persons. This will help in comprehensive assessment of the spread of infection in Delhi and will help draw up a comprehensive strategy.

As per the plan proposed by Dr. V.K. Paul every district in Delhi will be linked to a major hospital, which will provide adequate help.

The proposed report also includes a timeline for all of the above mentioned activities based on which the Delhi Government will finalise a plan by 22 June, will constitute district level teams by 23 June, will issue revised demarcation of all containment zones by 26 June, hundred percent survey of containment zones by 30 June and a comprehensive survey of the rest of Delhi will be done by 6 July. The Union Home Minister also directed the Delhi Government to conduct assessment in respect of every dead individual as regards how many days before death the person was brought to hospital and from where. A special focus has to be given about whether the person was in home isolation and whether the person was brought to hospital at the right time or not. Every death has to be reported to the Government of India.

District Magistrates are required to ensure that all daily reported positive cases are physically verified immediately but not later than 24 hours, said Delhi government.

The coronavirus cases in Delhi neared the 60,000-mark on Sunday with 3,000 more people testing positive.

It was the third day on the trot that over 3,000 fresh cases have been reported. On Saturday, Delhi had witnessed 3,630 cases, the highest single-day spike here. On Friday, the number was 3,137.

As many as 63 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 2,175 and the total number of cases at 59,746, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

