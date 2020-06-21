Contact tracing will be done for all Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi: MHA

The proposed report also includes a timeline for all of the above mentioned activities based on which the Delhi Government will finalise a plan by 22 June, will constitute district level teams by 23 June, will issue revised demarcation of all containment zones by 26 June, hundred percent survey of containment zones by 30 June and a comprehensive survey of the rest of Delhi will be done by 6 July. The Union Home Minister also directed the Delhi Government to conduct assessment in respect of every dead individual as regards how many days before death the person was brought to hospital and from where. A special focus has to be given about whether the person was in home isolation and whether the person was brought to hospital at the right time or not. Every death has to be reported to the Government of India.