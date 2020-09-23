Contactless e-ticketing on Delhi buses from November: 5 things to know

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said that the city administration will launch contactless e-ticketing services in all its buses from November. "The app has received a good response from the passengers. We are looking forward to covering all the cluster and DTC buses under this app by the first week of November," Gahlot said as reported by news agency PTI.

Gahlot said features like its usage by non-smartphone users to buy tickets and issuing of daily and monthly passes are being incorporated into the app named 'Chartr', that has completed its second phase trial. The second phase trial from September 7- 21 covered more than 60 routes from four depots of DIMTS and two depots of DTC.

Five things to know about the contactless e-ticketing App ‘Chartr’

1) The contactless e-ticketing App ‘Chartr’ can be downloaded from Google Playstore which is now available as a full version. One can also WhatsApp ''Hi'' on 9910096264 to get the app's URL.

2) The passengers can take an e-ticket through 'Chartr' mobile app after boarding the bus.

3) A user can also see all stoppages of a bus and all the buses arriving in half an hour period with details like estimated time of arrival in it.

4) The estimated time of arrival also gets updated in real time during the passenger's journey in the bus.

5) Once the passengers reach their destination as entered in the app, the ticket becomes invalid

The app has been developed with the technical support of IIIT-Delhi. The phase-1 trial of the app was conducted for three days on all cluster buses of route number 473.





